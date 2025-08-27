  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: LNIB Powercolor Fighter AMD Radeon 7800 XT (7800XT) $380

R

rufio

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 4, 2003
Messages
1,434
Heat under "Dotcommie"

Mint Powercolor Fighter AMD Radeon 7800 XT (7800XT) $380
Price is shipped to CONUS. Outside of there, please inquire about additional shipping cost. Paypal F&F preferred.

Backordered from Amazon on Dec 23, 2024, delivered on Jan 22, 2025, opened/installed around Feb 19th right before return window closed (was trying to wait out the 9070 release). In service until Aug 15, 2025 then boxed up (total use ~6 months).

1756322456122.png


1756322501143.png

1756322544201.png

1756322593985.png


Reach out with any questions. Item is also cross-posted locally.
 
Last edited:
