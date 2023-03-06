FS: LNIB Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop with LTE, Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Extra laptops we don't need. Top of the line 9430 and the best Windows 14" laptop on the market! It was setup, wiped, and back in the box.
Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop - $850 gifted/shipped
Mint Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0 - $75 gifted/shipped
-Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.
Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD - $80 gifted/shipped
-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
