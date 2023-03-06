FS: LNIB Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop, Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Extra laptop we don't need. Top of the line 9430 and the best Windows 14" laptop on the market! It was setup, wiped, and back in the box.
Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop - $900 gifted/shipped
- Processor
12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1265U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.80 GHz Turbo)
- Operating System
Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro), English, French, Spanish
- Graphics Card
Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics for i7-1265U vPro® processor with 16 GB memory and WLAN AX211
- Display
2-in-1, 14" QHD+ (2560x1600) Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
- Memory
16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
- Hard Drive
512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
- Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 2/27/2028
Mint Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0 - $75 gifted/shipped
-Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.
Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD - $80 gifted/shipped
-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $130 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
