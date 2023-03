FS: LNIB Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop, Meshlicious w/ PCIe 4.0, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, Western Digital Black SN850X 1TB SSD

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1265U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.80 GHz Turbo)

Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro), English, French, Spanish

Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics for i7-1265U vPro® processor with 16 GB memory and WLAN AX211

2-in-1, 14" QHD+ (2560x1600) Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy

16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC

512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35

Extra laptop we don't need. Top of the line 9430 and the best Windows 14" laptop on the market! It was setup, wiped, and back in the box.Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/del.../spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop/s106l94302n1usvp -Very mint. No box but will be well packaged. The white slide cover for the GPU cracked so I removed it. Does not affect GPU whatsoever. Will only come with screw set.-LNIB. Purchased around Christmas-Brand new and sealedFeel free to offer if buying more than one item.