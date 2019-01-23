FS: Lian Li (PC-XB-01) Xbox 360

$59 + shipping

So, this has been sitting in my closet for the better part of a decade. It's quite rare (probably due to the cost and warranty voiding) and I've not seen one for sale in a very long time. It was an impulse buy all the way back in 2012 and has not been used since. Maybe one of you can better put it to use?The side panels have been replaced by plastic sheets (removed for first photo). The original metal panels made the wireless controllers practically unusable. Regrettably I do not have the original panels. You might wish to replace the sides with plexiglass.The console itself is the the arcade model with 512MB internal storage, but also has a 20GB drive. Drive can be easily upgraded. That means the revision is at least the Jasper one and more likely the Kronos one. System software version is 13599, so it's easily hackable as well.Power supply included, but no accessories (unless you want a heavily worn controller). Fortunately they're quite cheap these days.and it's yours? Heatware