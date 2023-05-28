FS: Lian LI AL 140/120 V2 fans + Be Quiet Light Wings High Speed RGB Fans

Skyhopper01
I am parting out a few builds and have some RGB fans for sale. Prices are listed Individually but I am willing to offer combo discounts. Also will ship inside the united states. ***Payment via Paypal Good and Services only.
3x Lian LI AL 140V2 RGB in Black - $25 Each or $60 for All 3
1x Lian LI AL 120V2 RGB in Black - $20
1X Triple Pack Be Quiet Light Wings High Speed 140mm (Comes with RGB HUB) - $55
1X Single Pack Be Quiet Light Wings High Speed 140mm - $20
