[FS] LGA 3647 Stuff - Unlocked Xeons, Supermicro X11SPI-TF Motherboard, Asetek 690LX-PN 500 Watt AIO

All prices are plus actual shipping, except the CPU's. They're small enough I will ship for free
1) $225ea / $400both - 2x Unlocked 26C/52T 3647 Xeons, Spicy QL2K - These are 100% unlocked, and will work in multi socket configs. They are also a matched pair. Base clock is 1.8ghz, I used each on a Dominus Extreme at 4.0ghz all core. They have a 255W TDP so you need something like a Dominus otherwise they won't post.Great CPU's.
2) $225 - Supermicro X11SPI-TF ATX Socket P / LGA 3647 Motherboard W/ TPM Module - Board works perfectly, used with a w-3275. Unfortunately it won't work with the above CPU's due to the TDP being too high, unless you modify the vrm controller. The board only supports 205w stock.
3) $80 - Asetek 690LX-PN LGA 3647 500 Watt AIO Water Cooler - The original fans have been replaced with a Cooler Master SF360R ARGB 3x120mm fan. The entire thing looks great and works perfectly. Just thoroughly cleaned, and old thermal paste removed. The fan cable is included.
Pics:
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/49293/to
