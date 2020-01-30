FS: LG G7 ThinQ - 64GB---Mint

I have a lightly used LG G7 phone for sale. It is in mint condition. The pictures are taken with the screen protector on it and will ship with it in place. It comes with the original box and all that is shown in the pictures including the case if you want it. It is a Verizon phone but I believe it will activate with other carriers.LG G7 ThinQ LM-G710VMP - 64GBAsking $160 shipped in the lower 48 states. PayPal is preferred but I'll consider others just ask.The item is also listed locally. 1st come 1st serve.Heatware= oneforspeed ebay=14speed2