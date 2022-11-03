FS: LG 34” 34UM95 IPS Thunderbolt monitor

Selling my LG 34” screen. This is the 10 bit, 3440x1440, 60hz panel. Excellent image quality for professional work. Built in speakers, USB hub and PIP/PBP support. This monitor has native Thunderbolt 2 support making it a great option for Mac users. I can include a USB-C->Display port adapter in the purchase.Full specs can be seen here.Includes original packaging, cables and stands.Asking $225+S&H