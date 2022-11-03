FS: LG 34” 34UM95 IPS Thunderbolt monitor

C

Cyberdemon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 7, 2003
Messages
357
Selling my LG 34” screen. This is the 10 bit, 3440x1440, 60hz panel. Excellent image quality for professional work. Built in speakers, USB hub and PIP/PBP support. This monitor has native Thunderbolt 2 support making it a great option for Mac users. I can include a USB-C->Display port adapter in the purchase.

Full specs can be seen here.
https://www.lg.com/uk/monitors/lg-34UM95

Includes original packaging, cables and stands.

Asking $225+S&H
 

Attachments

  • A231A475-1547-449B-ACCB-3F512C9C8229.jpeg
    A231A475-1547-449B-ACCB-3F512C9C8229.jpeg
    581.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 9202FBAC-5526-4AEB-AC5E-39AB499F01AB.jpeg
    9202FBAC-5526-4AEB-AC5E-39AB499F01AB.jpeg
    759.6 KB · Views: 0
  • E81EF81E-982C-48F0-9A94-FFB7101775E5.jpeg
    E81EF81E-982C-48F0-9A94-FFB7101775E5.jpeg
    487.7 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top