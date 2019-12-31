FS: LG 32GK850G 31.5" G-Sync monitor, Crosshair VI Extreme AM4, Asus Z170, 4k TVs.

LG 32GK850G-B 31.5" G-Sync 165hz 1440p Gaming monitor -- Great condition, no dead pixels, no backlight bleed. Will ship in original packaging placed inside of another box.
$450 shipped

Asus Crosshair VI Extreme Flagship X370 AM4 Motherboard -- Includes everything(Fan extension card, cable, thermal probes,etc) except one of the M.2 heatsink screws. I ran it without Asus's M.2 heatsink. Some scuffs on the M.2 heatsink.
$150 shipped

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard -- includes I/O shield, user manual, and motherboard. No M.2 screw/stand-off.
$75 shipped

Glorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.
$40 shipped

Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks 480hz mod)
$30 Local pick-up in DFW only.

15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
$20 shipped

I accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. Everything I sell is in full working order unless specifically mentioned.

PM me if interested.

https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
 
