FS: LG 32GK850F 144Hz FreeSync 2 monitor, Dell 24", HP EliteBooks (14" and 17")

Please note that I'll be headed out of the country for a work assignment and will need to ship this week. I'm back! Heatware here: 314-0-0 Alright, let's get on with it. :: Laptops :: I acquired a few of these a while back and have finally finished doing fresh installs of Win 10 Pro and inspecting them for any issues, dead batteries, etc. The first four EliteBooks are model 8460p and share the following specs. They differ only in their CPU/storage/mem configurations. 14.0" 1600x900 screen (factory upgrade from 1366x768) AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics DVD+/-RW HP HD webcam DisplayPort and VGA ports Bluetooth 3 x USB + 1 USB/eSATA combo port SD/MMC slot Intel 82579LM Gigabit NIC and Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 wifi Will come with fresh, activated Win 10 Pro install unless you'd rather have Win 7 Pro (simply request). All laptops have been upgraded to SSDs. The performance difference is too great for me to justify selling these with regular HDDs. i5-2520M (2.50 base clocks, 3.20 boost clocks) | 4 GB RAM | 320 GB HDD - $100 shipped i5-2540M (2.60 base clocks, 3.30 boost clocks) | 6 GB RAM | 320 GB HDD - $110 shipped EliteBook 8740w - $300 shipped? Unsure what to ask, prices on these are all over the board. Found one on eBay for $525 and it has less memory and a weaker GPU. Look them up and I think you'll see why I arrived at this price - they range from $200-$540. i7-740QM (1.73 base clocks, 2.93 boost clocks) 12 GB RAM 480 GB SSD nVidia Quadro 5000M Backlit keyboard 17" IPS DreamColor display (1920x1200) EliteBook 8760w - $275 shipped? (I found one one eBay for $235, no charger included, "a lot" of scuffs and scratches and that one has not been tested - only powered on to BIOS) i7-2720QM (2.20 base clocks, 3.30 boost clocks) 8 GB RAM 275 GB SSD (this laptop has 2 bays, so add another SSD or HDD!) nVidia Quadro 3000M Backlit keyboard 17' IPS DreamColor display (1920x1080) :: Monitors :: LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2 Brand new in box - $380 shipped Dell U2417H Brand new in box - $170 shipped I also have four Samsung 40/43/48" 4K UHD TVs that need to go. Three of them are NIB. All make excellent monitors and the same models have been used by many here. I bought a couple of them to take to my office, but now I work from home where I use my OLED and there's really not enough room to have additional large displays. Ask me about these if interested (they are in storage). NIB: UN40KU6290 (flat) UN40KU6300 (flat) UN43KU7500 (curved) Used in excellent cond: UN48JS9000 (curved) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ SOLD: 1TB Samsung 860 EVO 2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO 2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches) Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches) Corsair K70 RGB Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard 2 x HP EliteBook 8440p 2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors 2 more HP EliteBook 8440p Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 Glorious Model O, matte black Thecus N5550 NAS Dell Latitude E6440 2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB) HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD) HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD) iPhone 7 Plus 128GB