FS: LG 32" 4k with desk arm, Verizon 4g network extender, ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600, ViewSonic VA1655 (2), Tesla mY Fridge

computergeek485
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2008
- Messages
- 2,373
Finally unpacked from the move and getting rid of stuff that is no longer needed in the new house. Photos will be posted either friday or saturday (12/1 or 12/2).
Looking to sell the monitor and arm as a combo.
LG 32UL750-W Monitor 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Vesa Display, HDR 600, DCI-P3 95%, Radeon FreeSync, USB Type-C, On Screen Control / Screen Split - Silver
Monoprice Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount - Silver for 15 to 34 Inch Monitors, Vesa 100x100, Weight 19.8lbs - Workstream - Workstream Collection
$225 Shipped via UPS. Monitor will ship in its original box and packaging, just like it came from amazon. Arm will ship separately, arm comes with hardware necessary for that monitor and desk clamp. I no longer have the hardware to make the desk mount through a hole.
Samsung Verizon 4G LTE Network Extender 2 Signal Booster Samsung SLS-BU10B
$50 Shipped
Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 XT8 1PK White
$125 Shipped
ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor with a Built-in Stand, Mobile Ergonomics, USB C, Mini HDMI and Protective Case for Home and Office,Black
$75 Shipped Each, 2 available
Tesla Model Y refrigerator. Temai Model TM-Y15
Seamlessly fits in rear drivers side storage well. No modifications to the car.
Works great, is near silent.
Only fits 5 seat Model Y.
$300 Shipped, There is a small crack in the front corner which will be highlighted in a photo.
Located in the Greater DC Metro area would do drop-off at a neutral location for established members.
Paypal F&F preferred, add 3% for non F&F payments.
Heatware is under computergeek485
