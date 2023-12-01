FS: LG 32" 4k with desk arm, LG 27" 4k monitor, Verizon 4g network extender, ViewSonic VA1655, Tesla mY Fridge

computergeek485
Finally unpacked from the move and getting rid of stuff that is no longer needed in the new house.
Looking to sell the monitor and arm as a combo ideally.
LG 32UL750-W Monitor 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Vesa Display, HDR 600, DCI-P3 95%, Radeon FreeSync, USB Type-C, On Screen Control- Silver
Monoprice Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount - Silver for 15 to 34 Inch Monitors, Vesa 100x100, Weight 19.8lbs - Workstream - Workstream Collection
$225 $200 Shipped via UPS for the combo, $200 $175 for just the monitor. Monitor will ship in its original box and packaging, just like it came from amazon. Arm will ship separately, arm comes with hardware necessary for any vesa 75 or 100 and desk clamp. I no longer have the hardware to make the desk mount through a hole.
LG 27UD68-W 27" 4k IPS monitor
$150 Shipped for just the monitor, $175 for monitor and arm.
Samsung Verizon 4G LTE Network Extender 2 Signal Booster Samsung SLS-BU10B
$50 Shipped
ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor with a Built-in Stand, Mobile Ergonomics, USB C, Mini HDMI and Protective Case for Home and Office,Black
$75 $70 Shipped
Tesla Model Y refrigerator. Temai Model TM-Y15
Seamlessly fits in rear drivers side storage well. No modifications to the car.
Works great, is near silent.
Only fits 5 seat Model Y.
$300 $275 $250 Shipped, There is a small crack in the front corner which will be highlighted in a photo.
Located in the Greater DC Metro area would do drop-off at a neutral location for established members.
Paypal F&F preferred, add 3% for non F&F payments.
Heatware is under computergeek485
1 ViewSonic VA1655
Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 XT8 1PK White
$125 $100 Shipped
Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 XT8 1PK White
