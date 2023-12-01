FS:LG 27" 4k monitor, Verizon 4g network extender, Tesla mY Fridge

computergeek485
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2008
- Messages
- 2,384
Finally unpacked from the move and getting rid of stuff that is no longer needed in the new house.
LG 27UD68-W 27" 4k IPS monitor
$140 Shipped for the monitor
Samsung Verizon 4G LTE Network Extender 2 Signal Booster Samsung SLS-BU10B
$50 $35 Shipped
Tesla Model Y refrigerator. Temai Model TM-Y15
Seamlessly fits in rear drivers side storage well. No modifications to the car.
Works great, is near silent.
Only fits 5 seat Model Y.
$300 $275 $250 $175 Shipped, There is a small crack in the front corner which will be highlighted in a photo.
Located in the Greater DC Metro area would do drop-off at a neutral location for established members.
Paypal F&F preferred, add 3% for non F&F payments.
Heatware is under computergeek485
Sold
2 ViewSonic VA1655
Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 XT8 1PK White
$125 $100 Shipped
LG 32UL750-W Monitor 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Vesa Display, HDR 600, DCI-P3 95%, Radeon FreeSync, USB Type-C, On Screen Control- Silver
Monoprice Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount - Silver for 15 to 34 Inch Monitors, Vesa 100x100, Weight 19.8lbs - Workstream - Workstream Collection
Last edited: