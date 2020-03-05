FS: Leopold FC750R PD TKL keyboard with aviator cable

_orcus_

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 21, 2001
Messages
2,484
Looking to sell a lightly used Leopold FC750R PD TKL keyboard with MX Silent Red switches. The box and all accessories are included as well as a aviator cable with micro, mini and usb-c connectors

Asking $85 shipped for both.

Keyboard:
https://mechanicalkeyboards.com/shop/index.php?l=search_list&s[title]=Y&s[short_desc]=Y&s[full_desc]=N&s[sku]=Y&s[match]=all&s[cid]=0&s[search]=FC750R_EGDPDYF

Aviator Cable:
https://mechanicalkeyboards.com/shop/index.php?l=search_list&s[title]=Y&s[short_desc]=Y&s[full_desc]=N&s[sku]=Y&s[match]=all&s[cid]=0&s[search]=KRA-USB-BA

My heatware:
Reviews/Feedback for _orcus_ | HeatWare.com

Thanks for any interest.
 
