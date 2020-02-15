FS: Leopold FC210TP mechanical number pad (Cherry MX Brown)

R

repoman0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2006
Messages
1,052
Hey all, selling a separate num pad that I don't really use. I bought it to supplement my tenkeyless keyboard because I didn't necessarily want to give it up entirely at the time.

Black case and keys with white legends and Cherry MX Brown switches, like this one: https://mechanicalkeyboards.com/shop/index.php?l=product_detail&p=3828

Legends are bright white though, not beige like the pics show. Like new condition, used it only once or twice, no box. $40 shipped

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top