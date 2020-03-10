FS: Lenovo Yoga 3rd Gen

Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)

Core i5-8350U

8GB RAM

500GB SSD

Intel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB

1920x1080 Touchscreen Display

Integrated Stylus Included

360 degree hinge

$700 shipped

I am selling a used laptop that has seen only very light use. See details below:This laptop was hardly used and is in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.I am askingto the CONUS.Please PM me if interested.