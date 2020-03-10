FS: Lenovo Yoga 3rd Gen

kraken0698
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 965
I am selling a used laptop that has seen only very light use. See details below:
Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)
This laptop was hardly used and is in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.
I am asking $700 shipped to the CONUS.
My Heatware feedback
Please PM me if interested.
EVGA Geforce 1080ti — SOLD
Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)
- Core i5-8350U
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB SSD
- Intel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB
- 1920x1080 Touchscreen Display
- Integrated Stylus Included
- 360 degree hinge
This laptop was hardly used and is in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.
I am asking $700 shipped to the CONUS.
My Heatware feedback
Please PM me if interested.
EVGA Geforce 1080ti — SOLD
Last edited: