FS: Lenovo Y540-IRH Gaming Laptop

ChristmasGT
Hey there!
Selling my Lenovo Y540 Laptop. It's in pretty much brand new condition and will come in the original box.
Specs:
Intel i7-9750H
RTX 2060
1TB nVME SSD
16GB of Memory (2x8GB in Dual Channel)
144Hz 1920x1080 Screen
Pictures:
1100 USD OBO shipped. Heatware under ChristmasGT: Link
