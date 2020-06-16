FS: Lenovo Y540-IRH Gaming Laptop

C

ChristmasGT

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2007
Messages
338
Hey there!

Selling my Lenovo Y540 Laptop. It's in pretty much brand new condition and will come in the original box.

Specs:
Intel i7-9750H
RTX 2060
1TB nVME SSD
16GB of Memory (2x8GB in Dual Channel)
144Hz 1920x1080 Screen

Pictures:
http://imgur.com/a/GbqYL4e

1100 USD OBO shipped. Heatware under ChristmasGT: Link
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top