FS: Lenovo Y540-IRH Gaming Laptop

Hey there!Selling my Lenovo Y540 Laptop. It's in pretty much brand new condition and will come in the original box.Specs:Intel i7-9750HRTX 20601TB nVME SSD16GB of Memory (2x8GB in Dual Channel)144Hz 1920x1080 ScreenPictures:1100 USD OBO shipped. Heatware under ChristmasGT: Link