FS: Lenovo X1 Yoga (i7 1270P, 32GB, OLED), EVGA Z690 Dark KP, 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 6200 and 5600

Lenovo X1 Yoga in excellent condition. Used for about a year. Warranty until May 2024I7 1270P32GB DDR5512GB PCIe SSD14.0" WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) OLED$1400 ShippedWill post pictures later tonight.EVGA Z690 Dark KINGPIN used for about half a year. Never overclocked the processor but used a 12900K and 13900K and both worked flawlessly. Item will have the Thermal Grizzly CPU frame installed, but the stock CPU frame will be included. The temp reduction with the Thermal Grizzly frame is substantial so I highly recommend using it.Includes original box and accessories.$400 ShippedI also have one set each of Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB DDR5 6200 and 5600. Both sets are brand new, never opened.The exact model numbers are CMT32GX5M2X6200C36 and CMT32GX5M2X5600C366200 $100 Shipped5600 $80 ShippedFor the laptop, I will only accept PayPal G&SOther items I accept Zelle or Venmo. If you want to use PayPal you have to cover the fee.Free shipping only to continental US.Send offers