FS: Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel i7 1365U 32GB 1TB OLED Warranty til 05/25

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,553
Used for about a year and now I've moved to a different device. Amazing laptop, especially the OLED screen. Item is in excellent condition and never had any issues.

The system was upgraded to Lenovo Premium Warranty which runs until May 14, 2025

SPECS

Processor 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1365U vPro® Processor (E-cores up to 3.90 GHz P-cores up to 5.20 GHz)

Operating System Windows 11 Home 64

Memory 32 GB LPDDR5-6400MHz

Solid State Drive 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal

Display 14" WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), OLED, Anti-Reflective/Anti-Smudge, Touch, HDR 400, 100%DCI-P3, 500 nits, Narrow Bezel

Graphic Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Camera 1080P FHD RGB+IR with Computer Vision

Pen Lenovo Integrated Pen

Color Grey

Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 AX vPro® & Bluetooth® 5.1 or above
Integrated Mobile Broadband

Battery 4 Cell Li-Polymer 57Wh
Power Cord 65W USB-C Low Cost 90% PCC 2pin AC Adapter - US

Comes with original retail box and accessories

Asking $1600 shipped to continental US. I accept PayPal G&S.

Will add some pics later

Send offers :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top