FS: Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel i7 1365U 32GB 1TB OLED Warranty til 05/25

Used for about a year and now I've moved to a different device. Amazing laptop, especially the OLED screen. Item is in excellent condition and never had any issues.
The system was upgraded to Lenovo Premium Warranty which runs until May 14, 2025
SPECS
Processor 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1365U vPro® Processor (E-cores up to 3.90 GHz P-cores up to 5.20 GHz)
Operating System Windows 11 Home 64
Memory 32 GB LPDDR5-6400MHz
Solid State Drive 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal
Display 14" WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), OLED, Anti-Reflective/Anti-Smudge, Touch, HDR 400, 100%DCI-P3, 500 nits, Narrow Bezel
Graphic Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Camera 1080P FHD RGB+IR with Computer Vision
Pen Lenovo Integrated Pen
Color Grey
Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 AX vPro® & Bluetooth® 5.1 or above
Integrated Mobile Broadband
Battery 4 Cell Li-Polymer 57Wh
Power Cord 65W USB-C Low Cost 90% PCC 2pin AC Adapter - US
Comes with original retail box and accessories
Asking $1600 shipped to continental US. I accept PayPal G&S.
Will add some pics later
Send offers
