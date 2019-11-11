FS: Lenovo X1 Carbon 7th Gen i5 8265, 16gb RAM, 4K UHD 500nit, 256gb SSD w/wrnty PRICE DROP 2/2/20

For sale is the titled X1 Carbon. Customized it direct from Lenovo and has been used as a couch surfer since ownership. Sits mostly on charger, so battery charging has been capped to 80%.
Looking to get $895 shipped for it. Heatware at Tweak155 (130-0-0)
Detroit Metro local deal: $850 cash trade
Specs:
Intel Core i5 8265u quad core
16gb RAM
256gb SSD
4K UHD 500nit Dolby Vision screen w/Carbon Fiber weave on lid
No dead pixels that I could find. Original box & charger included. See pics:
