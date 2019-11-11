FS: Lenovo X1 Carbon 7th Gen i5 8265, 16gb RAM, 4K UHD 500nit, 256gb SSD w/wrnty PRICE DROP 2/2/20

T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
624
For sale is the titled X1 Carbon. Customized it direct from Lenovo and has been used as a couch surfer since ownership. Sits mostly on charger, so battery charging has been capped to 80%.

Looking to get $895 shipped for it. Heatware at Tweak155 (130-0-0)

Detroit Metro local deal: $850 cash trade

Specs:

Intel Core i5 8265u quad core
16gb RAM
256gb SSD
4K UHD 500nit Dolby Vision screen w/Carbon Fiber weave on lid

No dead pixels that I could find. Original box & charger included. See pics:

 
Last edited:
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
624
scoobert said:
Did this go to ebay? If your price can come down hit me up via pm.
Click to expand...
I still have this, I got a full offer but they let me know their intention was to resell so I just ended up keeping it. I was on the fence of selling it before as it was, so I definitely didn't want it to go to a reseller.

It's been a month now, so the price can definitely come down some, but I wouldn't say too much. I decided I didn't want to deal with eBay buyers even though it would net more.

Just waiting for the new 13" MBP w/new kb to release... not in a hurry to sell until I get the replacement, but I will for the right offer.
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
624
Decided to continue with the sale again. Price drop, posted to Reddit, added local trade price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top