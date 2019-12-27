FS: Lenovo X1 Carbon 7th Gen i5 8265, 16gb RAM, 4K UHD 500nit, 256gb SSD w/wrnty PRICE DROP 11/23

For sale is the titled X1 Carbon. Customized it direct from Lenovo and has been used as a couch surfer for a few months. I swapped the SSD for a 500gb drive shortly after arrival so the 256 it came with hasn't been used much. I put it back in so the original software and hardware is with the machine for warranty purposes. Looking to get $1095 shipped for it. Heatware at Tweak155 (130-0-0) Specs: Intel Core i5 8265u quad core 16gb RAM 256gb SSD 4K UHD 500nit Dolby Vision screen w/Carbon Fiber weave on lid No dead pixels that I could find. Original box & charger included. See pics: