FS: Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Desktop PC

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
3,334
I have a Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Desktop PC for sale with the following specs. This rig was built up from a barebone and has been a great performer in my testing. I was going to use this for some smaller virtualization workloads but ultimately went a different route.

Shipping on this bad boy will be via UPS Ground. I've got a nice box for it, so I should be able to get it on its way pretty quickly.

Asking $275 shipped to the continental USA. Payment via PayPal

Heatware: NobleX13 (222-0-0)

Specs:
  • Intel Core i7-6700 CPU (QS)
  • 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666
  • 480GB ADATA SX8200 NVMe SSD (bootable, installed via PCIe adapter)
  • Windows 10 Pro x64 1909
Photos:

20200428_113040.jpg 20200428_113048.jpg 20200428_113104.jpg 20200501_104649.jpg
G4pCEYk.jpg
 
neural0

neural0

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2011
Messages
364
zero reason i need this, why am i trying to figure out why i should buy it...
 
