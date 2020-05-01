FS: Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Desktop PC

I have a Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Desktop PC for sale with the following specs. This rig was built up from a barebone and has been a great performer in my testing. I was going to use this for some smaller virtualization workloads but ultimately went a different route.
Shipping on this bad boy will be via UPS Ground. I've got a nice box for it, so I should be able to get it on its way pretty quickly.
Asking $275 shipped to the continental USA. Payment via PayPal
Heatware: NobleX13 (222-0-0)
Specs:
- Intel Core i7-6700 CPU (QS)
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666
- 480GB ADATA SX8200 NVMe SSD (bootable, installed via PCIe adapter)
- Windows 10 Pro x64 1909