FS: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 2 AMD Touchscreen - $500 shipped

T

TrevorR

Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
889
I bought this brand new from Lenovo last year, 9/2023, and since then I've used it probably 10 times. Battery probably only has a handful of charges. Laptop still looks brand new, no wear on the keyboard at all and is virtually scratch/blemish free. Will be shipped in original box and copy of receipt included.

Warranty shows its good until September 2026.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U with Radeon Graphics
16GB
512GB SSD
Windows 11 Pro
1920 x 1200 Touchscreen display

Screenshot 2024-05-13 114944.png

1715616339760.jpeg

1715616353687.jpeg

1715616365474.jpeg

1715616379535.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2219.JPG
    IMG_2219.JPG
    269 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top