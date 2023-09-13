FS: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 14.0 inch i7-8665U. 8gb/256gb

I have a barely used Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4. With Touchscreen , Pen incl. 8gb Ram and 256gb SSD.
Includes 65w Lenovo USB-C Charger.
Amazing cosmetic shape , screen Perfect.
I would like to get 350$ for this unit. Quick shipping and Plenty of Heat.
I was going to use this for art but enjoy my iPad Pro more.
Includes 65w Lenovo USB-C Charger.
Amazing cosmetic shape , screen Perfect.
I would like to get 350$ for this unit. Quick shipping and Plenty of Heat.
I was going to use this for art but enjoy my iPad Pro more.