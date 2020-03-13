FS: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th Gen i7 16GB 512GB

X1 Carbon (5th Gen) 20HQ

$725 Shipped - USPS insured

Condition 9/10

i7 7600u
16GB RAM
512GB m.2 SSD
1440p WQHD IPS Screen
65W USB-C Charger

Windows 10 Pro Installed and fully updated, ready to go!

Still has 11 months left of the 3 year on-site repair warranty :)

Link to pics. Can get more if needed.

PM if interested!

Thanks

Would trade for a high end GPU....
 
