FS: Lenovo ThinkPad T450S i7 5600U, 12 Gb, 512 Gb. Intel i5-12600K, Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 Combo $300.

Intel i5-12600K, Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 New opened, never used Combo. I purchased these new recently and have the receipt.........................$300

CPU only................$159

Board only............$159



Lenovo ThinkPad T450S. i7-5600U, 12 Gb DDR3L 1600, 512 Gb SSD, 14" FHD 1920x1080 non Touch Screen, Intel HD Graphics 5200. Bought this one from another member a couple months ago. It had been sitting on a shelf and basically never used. Like new condition, runs perfectly. Comes with the original extended life battery and charger. Fresh copy of Windows 10 installed and activated.........................$159

Ryzen 5 3600. Opened never used with receipt.......................$80