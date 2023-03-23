Fs: Lenovo thinkpad p53

They are all brand new I got it in a trade recently for one of my cameras
I’ll take picture of them brand new sealed if you are interested but I will have to open them prior to give to you to confirm.
They should be
I7 cpu
16gb memory
512-1tb nvme drive
400 each local pick up in the Bay Area?
Also have a canon t8i with less than 500 shots
Come with 1 stock Len 18-55
Asking for 550 if interested
I’ll take picture of them brand new sealed if you are interested but I will have to open them prior to give to you to confirm.
They should be
I7 cpu
16gb memory
512-1tb nvme drive
400 each local pick up in the Bay Area?
Also have a canon t8i with less than 500 shots
Come with 1 stock Len 18-55
Asking for 550 if interested