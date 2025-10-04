FS: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen4 repair / parts (I believe it needs USB charging port repair)

waderunner
For repair or parts, I have a Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen4 laptop to sell.
$125 OBO shipped in the US
The charging port stopped working, and I believe it needs to be replaced. Prior to that, the laptop ran fine and was my primary work laptop.
These ThinkPads seem to have a common issue with the charging port, and it doesn't look too hard to replace, with some soldering skills (lots of instructional youtube videos, for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOMr5Y0D7j4 ).
But this was my work laptop and I didn't have time to fool with it and already got a replacement.
The battery is currently drained, but does hold a reasonable charge. I cannot currently fire up the screen for a photo, but it's clean with no dead pixels.
Here are the general tech specs of the model: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...14-gen-4-(14-inch-amd)/len101t0024#tech_specs
My specific unit has:
CPU: Ryzen 5 5625U
Memory: 16GB
Drives: 2 SSD slots, but no drives included (I needed to pull them for work)
Also, no charger included.
