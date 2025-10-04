  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen4 repair / parts (I believe it needs USB charging port repair)

For repair or parts, I have a Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen4 laptop to sell.

timestamps

$125 OBO shipped in the US

The charging port stopped working, and I believe it needs to be replaced. Prior to that, the laptop ran fine and was my primary work laptop.

These ThinkPads seem to have a common issue with the charging port, and it doesn't look too hard to replace, with some soldering skills (lots of instructional youtube videos, for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOMr5Y0D7j4 ).

But this was my work laptop and I didn't have time to fool with it and already got a replacement.

The battery is currently drained, but does hold a reasonable charge. I cannot currently fire up the screen for a photo, but it's clean with no dead pixels.

Here are the general tech specs of the model: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...14-gen-4-(14-inch-amd)/len101t0024#tech_specs

My specific unit has:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5625U
Memory: 16GB
Drives: 2 SSD slots, but no drives included (I needed to pull them for work)
Also, no charger included.

 
