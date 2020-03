FS: Lenovo Thinkcentre M900 Tiny PC

PayPal

Asking $180 shipped.

Specs:

Intel Core i5-6500T

1x8GB DDR4 SODIMM

256GB SATA SSD

Intel 802.11 AC Wireless + Bluetooth

Original Lenovo 65W AC Adapter

M.2 PCIe x4/SATA 2280 slot available

I have a Lenovo Thinkcentre M900 Tiny PC for sale with the following specs. This machine comes from a smoke-free corporate environment and had an easy life. Freshly cleaned, repasted, secure erased, and imaged with the latest build of Windows 10 Pro. Activated via digital license embedded in the BIOS.These systems are super small and make great HTPCs, Office PCs, or low-power lab systems.Manf. Link: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/desktops-and-all-in-ones/thinkcentre/m-series-tiny/M900-Tiny/p/11TC1MTM90010FM preferred. Will ship promptly via USPS Priority Mail. Heatware: NobleX13 (217-0-0)