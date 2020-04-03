FS: Lenovo M93p Tiny PCs

I have two Lenovo M93p Tiny PCs for sale with the following specs. These come from a smoke and pet-free business environment and are in great condition. Each system has been cleaned, repasted, securely erased, and imaged with the latest build of Windows 10 Pro 1909. The OS is activated via digital license, embedded in the BIOS. To use the wireless you will need an RP-SMA antenna. Not included, but they are cheap on eBay.
These systems are great for you "work from home" types. VESA mounting bracket included!
These will ship via USPS Priority Mail. Due to COVID-19, I am relying on USPS pickup to get these shipped. Has been working well for me so far.
Payment via PayPal. Heatware: NobleX13 (220-0-0)
Asking $175 shipped each, or both for $325.
Specs:
- Intel Core i7-4785T CPU
- 1x8GB DDR3-1600 SODIMM
- 256GB SATA SSD
- Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260
- Windows 10 Pro 1909
- Dual DisplayPort + VGA
- Lenovo 65W AC Adapter