FS: Lenovo Legion Y-740 Gaming Laptop 17.3 i7 8750H RTX 2070 Max-Q

Selling my gaming laptop as I decided to move to a small form factor build. It is roughly a year old and in like new condition.
Specs:
CPU: Core i7 8750H
GPU: nVidia RTX 2070 Max-Q Design
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB Samsung NvME & 2TB Seagate Hybrid Drive
Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 144HZ G-Sync with Dolby Vision
Keyboard: Corsair iCue RGB
Price: $1400 Pay-Pal FF shipped via UPS in the original box and packaging
Heatware
eBay
I will also include a flash drive with the recovery software on it.
