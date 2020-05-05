FS: Lenovo Legion Y-740 Gaming Laptop 17.3 i7 8750H RTX 2070 Max-Q

Selling my gaming laptop as I decided to move to a small form factor build. It is roughly a year old and in like new condition.

Specs:

CPU: Core i7 8750H
GPU: nVidia RTX 2070 Max-Q Design
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB Samsung NvME & 2TB Seagate Hybrid Drive
Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 144HZ G-Sync with Dolby Vision
Keyboard: Corsair iCue RGB

Price: $1400 Pay-Pal FF shipped via UPS in the original box and packaging
I will also include a flash drive with the recovery software on it.

DQZz9te.jpg

w2uwXyX.jpg

g2E3moi.jpg

szs9f76.jpg
 
