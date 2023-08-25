FS: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i - RTX 4090 / 13900HX / 3 Year Legion Ultimate Warranty - $2500

Hi guys,
Selling my Lenovo Legion Pro 7i - perfect laptop. Like new condition, pet-free and smoke-free home. Just don't use it much. It's the Platinum Collection unit from Micro Center - here.
Added a 3 year Lenovo Legion Ultimate support contract - stays with the unit, so it has no need to transfer! ~32 months left.
$2500 shipped UPS Ground with insurance and signature required.
Heatware.
Thanks!
Selling my Lenovo Legion Pro 7i - perfect laptop. Like new condition, pet-free and smoke-free home. Just don't use it much. It's the Platinum Collection unit from Micro Center - here.
Added a 3 year Lenovo Legion Ultimate support contract - stays with the unit, so it has no need to transfer! ~32 months left.
$2500 shipped UPS Ground with insurance and signature required.
Heatware.
Thanks!
Last edited: