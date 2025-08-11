  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Lenovo Legion Go Package & Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Xbox/PC Gamepad

Kwincy

I have too many handhelds and this one has to go. It is the 1TB/16GB Legion Go model with bunch of extras. Purchased last year via Best Buy, it was an new open box model. I paid a verification fee from Lenovo and bought an extended and accidental warranty that expires at the end of October 2026.

Screenshot 2025-08-14 124342.png


Also included is the original box with Lenovo case, a new screen protector (one already installed), a case purchased from Amazon that can hold additional accessories, and at tomtoc bag that is specifically molded for the Legion Go. All original accessories are included plus extras, a rubber grip that the entire handheld fits in, a 3rd party grip connector, and the official Lenovo USB-C chargeable grip connector (you detach the joycon-like grips and attach it to this to make it like a single controller),

Screenshot 2025-08-14 124659.png



Pics soon

1TB Lenovo Legion Go Package - $500 shipped, PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.

Also up for sale is my Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot PC/Xbox game pad. It has a pretty cool feature where you can rotation the sticks and buttons to convert from the standard layout to a 6-button with dpad configuration. Also has adjustable triggers locks, support for multiple profiles, PC connectivity with the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, and Xbox connectivity via USB-C. Comes with the controller itself, dongle and original box. Battery is built in and still holds a great charge.


IMG_7552.jpeg


IMG_7551.jpeg


IMG_7553.jpeg



Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot - $70 shipped. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.

