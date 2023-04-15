FS: Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 - Ryzen 9 5900HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 3080 165W, 1TB NVMe

hotdun
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2007
- Messages
- 604
Asking $1700-shipped CONUS, insured and signature required.
Purchased March 2022 and used as a desktop replacement, like new condition - screen and keyboard used for under 10 hours.
RAM replaced with dual rank, 2 x 16GB DDR4-3200.
Legion 7 Gen 6 AMD (16" QHD) - 82N600DQUS
Other Specs:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/95YyKFLgXjkrx1cB9
https://www.heatware.com/u/64152/to
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.30 GHz, up to 4.60 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache)
- 16.0" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 165Hz, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, HDR400, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 500 nits
- 32GB DDR4 3200MHz CL22 Dual Rank (2 x 16GB)
- NVIDIA RTX 3080 16GB 165W - Vapor Chamber Cooling
- 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4
- 300W AC Adapter w/ 4 Cell 80Wh Internal Battery
- Windows 11
Other Specs:
- Li-Polymer 80Wh battery, supports Rapid Charge Boost (get 2 hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge)
- Advanced Optimus, Resizable BAR, Dynamic Boost 2.0, VR ready, DirectX® 12 Ultimate
- Realtek High Definition ALC3306 codec
- 2 x 2W Harman® Speakers with Nahimic Audio
- TrueStrike mechanical gaming keyboard
- 720p Camera with E-Shutter
- 802.11AX (2 x 2)
- Bluetooth® 5.1
- USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, power delivery)
- HDMI 2.1
