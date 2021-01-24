FS: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 3070, Garmin Epix 2 Steel

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (Graphite) PENDING SALE

New

$140



Western Digital Gold 16tb (2x)

Both factory sealed, ships in WD foam packaging. Must be bought as pair.

$580



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256gb with Samsung Keyboard Case

New

$975



Intel Core i7 9700 (non-k with stock cooler)

New

$210



2x Total Wireless Unlimited Talk Text plus 5GB Data Plan $35

Digital code

$30/$45 for both



Lenovo Legion 5 17" 1080p

5800h, RTX 3070, 16gb, 1x 1tb nvme

$1100 $1075



Intel Core i7-10700K

Used temporarily waiting for 10900k

Ships priority within 24h

$400



Galaxy Buds+ (BLACK) w/ Wireless 9W Charger Pad (EP-P3105TBEGUS)

New

$130 ($124 gifted) for both



Ebay 50 off 250 code

One time use. Expires 4/22/20

2 codes available

$25



TP-Link Archer C9

Includes original box

$50

Ships within one business day



Best Buy Gift Card

Digital code

$50 for $45



Noctua NH-U9S

New

$50

Ships within one business day



G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB F4-3200C14D-16GVK (Samsung b die)

Includes original box

$95 / $90 F&F

Ships within one business day

PENDING SALE



Apple Ipad Air 3 64gb Space Gray MUUJ2LL/A

New

$400

Ships within one business day



Microsoft Xbox Gift Card(s)

Digital code

$100 for $90

$25 for $22.50

Both for $105

Where can I spend a gift card?

Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, your gift card balance is available to spend when you shop at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.

Gift cards do not currently work at physical Microsoft Stores.



AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Includes original box and game codes.

$500

Ships within two to three business day



Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK

Includes original box, accessories, and basic tpu case

Warranty valid through May 18, 2020

$260

Ships within one business day



Fujifilm XF 23mm 1.4

Includes original box, and B+W nano clear filter

$590



Noctua NH-D15 chromax.Black LTT Edition

New

$95 / $90 F&F



Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK

PRICED TO SELL

Includes original box, accessories, and preinstalled tempered glass screen protector

Warranty valid through May 14, 2020

$300 $265



ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Overclocked (RTX2080-O8G-GAMING)

Includes only inner box (outer box was disposed), and accessories

Samsung memory

Warranty valid through November 19, 2021

$625 $615 $600



Samsung Galaxy S10 128gb (UNLOCKED BLACK 973U1)

Includes original box, accessories, and two black tpu cases

Warranty valid through July 24, 2020.

$600 $545