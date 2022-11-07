FS: Lenovo Legion 5 17" Laptop 17.3" FHD, 5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070

Bought this laptop late last year and for the most part, it's been sitting collecting dust. I only really used it to play League of Legends and maybe a bit of Apex Legends. Just had a second boy last month and there's really no "me time" anymore so time to let this lappy go. It's a really great machine, stays super cool, has the high powered 3070 (I think either 140watt or 130 watt I can't remember) and a beautiful screen as well, with 144hz.

  • Processor : AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800H Processor (3.20 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache)
  • Operating System : Windows 10 Home 64
  • Memory : 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 8 GB)
  • Second Solid State Drive : 1 TB PCIe SSD
  • Graphic Card : NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 8GB

I have the original box as well. Price is $900 shipped. I have heatware under my username.

Thank you!
 
