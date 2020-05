FS: Lenovo IdeaPad S340 8th Gen i5, 8gb RAM, 256gb SSD

OBO

Hi there, I am selling an excellent condition, lightly used Lenovo IdeaPad S340 for $500 shippedIt comes with the original box, power cord, and owner's manual. The laptop has 4 months of warranty left.Below is the spec of this laptop:CPU: i5-8265UScreen: 15.6" 1920x1080RAM: 8GBHard Drive: 256GB SSDOperating System: Windows 10 HomeLink to pictures: Pictures Link to product detail: https://www.staples.com/lenovo-idea...tel-core-i5-8265u-8gb-memory/product_24393613 my heat: andylau09 my eBay: andyfastshipping PM me if you are interested. I only accept PayPal.