FS: Lenovo IdeaPad S340 8th Gen i5, 8gb RAM, 256gb SSD

Hi there, I am selling an excellent condition, lightly used Lenovo IdeaPad S340 for $500 shipped OBO.
It comes with the original box, power cord, and owner's manual. The laptop has 4 months of warranty left.
Below is the spec of this laptop:
CPU: i5-8265U
Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080
RAM: 8GB
Hard Drive: 256GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 10 Home
Link to pictures: Pictures
Link to product detail: https://www.staples.com/lenovo-idea...tel-core-i5-8265u-8gb-memory/product_24393613
my heat: andylau09
my eBay: andyfastshipping
PM me if you are interested. I only accept PayPal.
