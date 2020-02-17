FS: Lenovo IdeaPad 730S

Emission

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
4,273
Hi everyone! Have a couple of laptops laying around that I'm not using, both in good usable condition. Will post pictures soon.

General terms:
- I ship via FedEx
- I ship to the US
- I accept PayPal, non-CC preferred
- All prices include shipping, OBO unless otherwise specified
- Heatware at Emission


Lenovo IdeaPad 730S - $600 OBO
  • Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz
  • 8GB DDR4-2133 RAM, Soldered
  • 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 3.5TB of 600TB written (nearly new).
  • Microsoft Windows 10 Home
  • 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
  • 13.3" Full HD IPS Display
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • 2x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Full 40 Gb/s PCI-E 4x, one w/ always-on charging
  • 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo
  • 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • 4-Cell Li-Polymer
  • ~2.4 lbs (very thin and light)
  • Comes in original box w/ unused AC adapter
Overall excellent condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard, hinges, etc in great shape. Has a few minor dings and scuffs, will take some pics, nothing crazy.

Click on the thumbnails for larger images.

IMG_1195.png
IMG_1196.png
IMG_1197.png
IMG_1199.png
IMG_1198.png
IMG_1200.png


Sold list!

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 - $450 OBO Sold!
  • Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz
  • AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
  • 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 256GB Samsung PM951 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 100% life, like-new w/ OEM Windows Install
  • Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
  • Micro SD Card Reader
  • 10/100/1000 Ethernet Port
  • 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
  • 14" Full HD IPS Display
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Spill Resistant Keyboard w/ Trackpoint
  • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A
  • 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo w/ Displayport Passthrough
  • HDMI, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • 3-Cell Li-Polymer
  • ~3.7 lbs w/o 2.5" drive populated
  • Comes in original box w/ AC adapter
Overall good condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard in very good shape, hinges in great shape, chassis is in good shape *except* it is missing 3 bottom screws, and some of them are stripped. It has gone through a bunch of drive swaps, and these screws are incredibly fragile. A replacement bottom cover can be had for around $40 on eBay, I just never got around to it.

Click on the thumbnails for larger images.

IMG_1168.png
IMG_1169.png
IMG_1170.png
IMG_1171.png
IMG_1172.png
IMG_1173.png
IMG_1174.png
IMG_1176.png
IMG_1175.png

Thanks for looking! :)
 
Last edited:
