FS: Lenovo IdeaPad 730S

Hi everyone! Have a couple of laptops laying around that I'm not using, both in good usable condition. Will post pictures soon.
General terms:
- I ship via FedEx
- I ship to the US
- I accept PayPal, non-CC preferred
- All prices include shipping, OBO unless otherwise specified
- Heatware at Emission
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S - $600 OBO
Lenovo ThinkPad E480 -
$450 OBO Sold!
Thanks for looking!
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S - $600 OBO
- Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz
- 8GB DDR4-2133 RAM, Soldered
- 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 3.5TB of 600TB written (nearly new).
- Microsoft Windows 10 Home
- 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
- 13.3" Full HD IPS Display
- Fingerprint Reader
- 2x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Full 40 Gb/s PCI-E 4x, one w/ always-on charging
- 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo
- 3.5mm Headset Jack
- 4-Cell Li-Polymer
- ~2.4 lbs (very thin and light)
- Comes in original box w/ unused AC adapter
Lenovo ThinkPad E480 -
- Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz
- AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
- 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 256GB Samsung PM951 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 100% life, like-new w/ OEM Windows Install
- Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
- Micro SD Card Reader
- 10/100/1000 Ethernet Port
- 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
- 14" Full HD IPS Display
- Fingerprint Reader
- Spill Resistant Keyboard w/ Trackpoint
- 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A
- 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo w/ Displayport Passthrough
- HDMI, 3.5mm Headset Jack
- 3-Cell Li-Polymer
- ~3.7 lbs w/o 2.5" drive populated
- Comes in original box w/ AC adapter
Thanks for looking!
