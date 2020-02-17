FS: Lenovo IdeaPad 730S

Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz

8GB DDR4-2133 RAM, Soldered

1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 3.5TB of 600TB written (nearly new).

Microsoft Windows 10 Home

2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1

13.3" Full HD IPS Display

Fingerprint Reader

2x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Full 40 Gb/s PCI-E 4x, one w/ always-on charging

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo

3.5mm Headset Jack

4-Cell Li-Polymer

~2.4 lbs (very thin and light)

Comes in original box w/ unused AC adapter



Lenovo ThinkPad E480 - $450 OBO

Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz

AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB

16GB DDR4-2400 RAM

256GB Samsung PM951 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 100% life, like-new w/ OEM Windows Install

Microsoft Windows 10 Pro

Micro SD Card Reader

10/100/1000 Ethernet Port

2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1

14" Full HD IPS Display

Fingerprint Reader

Spill Resistant Keyboard w/ Trackpoint

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo w/ Displayport Passthrough

HDMI, 3.5mm Headset Jack

3-Cell Li-Polymer

~3.7 lbs w/o 2.5" drive populated

Comes in original box w/ AC adapter

Overall good condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard in very good shape, hinges in great shape, chassis is in good shape *except* it is missing 3 bottom screws, and some of them are stripped. It has gone through a bunch of drive swaps, and these screws are incredibly fragile. A replacement bottom cover can be had for around $40 on eBay, I just never got around to it.



