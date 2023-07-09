FS: Lenovo 2080 Super

WozniakMac
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2005
- Messages
- 1,509
I have a new card that I just received from Lenovo after my other one died after nearly 3 years. This card has warranty through December 4, 2023. After the other card died, I bought my son a new card to not have any down time. It still has all the plastic protection from the factory. It has been installed to test functionality, but that's all.
Price - $225.00 Shipped OBO
HeatWare - WozniakMac
Price - $225.00 Shipped OBO
HeatWare - WozniakMac