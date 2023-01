FS: Latitude 5401, OptiPlex 3060 smf

Sold - Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz

Sold - Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz



Sold - Microsoft Surface Pro 4 1724



Dell Latitude 5401 $300 shipped

Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)

GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 630

16 GB DDR4-2666

256GB NVMe

Solid Battery life and perfect condition

90w stock dell Power/charger

Purchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.



Sold - Google Pixel 4aSold - Microsoft Surface Pro 4 1724Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 63016 GB DDR4-2666256GB NVMeSolid Battery life and perfect condition90w stock dell Power/chargerPurchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need. Sold - Quadro Pro 1000Sold - Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHzSold - Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz

i5-8400T @ 1.7GHz 6 core

8GB DDR4 (Slot 1/2)

Integrated Intel 630 GPU HDMI & DP

256GB SK Hynix PC601 NVMe

(Can fit an expansion SSD for 2 HDD)

No Wireless but does have a slot for M.2 WAN on the motherboard

Realtek PCIe Gbe Ethernet

Realtek Audio

TMP 2.0

Includes power adapter

Windows 10 Pro activated w/ digital license (upgradable to windows 11)

Great for a plex server

All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only.Venmo or Paypal PM/DM me if interested. All prices are obo.Heatware: hywdx80 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80