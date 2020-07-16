FS: Late 2016 15" MBP Touchbar - i7, 512gb SSD, Radeon 460

Rules of Engagement/ Terms of Sale:
-I only accept Paypal, Square Cash App, Apple Pay, Venmo, and (Local Only) Cash.
-I am Paypal verified.
-Items ship out within 1-3 business days.
-All Items will be shipped by USPS (most Flat Rate w/ Delivery Confirmation) (CON48).
-I will NOT be shipping internationally.
-All prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
-Local Pickup available if you're in the Pittsburgh PA region.
-All orders must be paid in full before shipped out.
-NO threadcrapping or flaming, if you're unsatisfied with my prices or offers, PM me and we can negotiate something.
-If Interested in anything, or want to negotiate, PM me.
-Sold to first buyer who sends money first.
My Heatware (50-0-0): http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=25523
For Sale:
Item 1:
Late 2016 MacBook Pro - $1100 shipped
Specs (i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Radeon 460):
https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...late-2016-retina-display-touch-bar-specs.html
Condition: Used (no issues). Bought new from Apple at release. Keyboard has been replaced once under extended keyboard warranty for this model (scissor keys). See pictures for condition. Light wear on outer case. Only wear visible inside is with the screen off, you can see an extremely light imprint of the keys on the screen. Does not affect screen during operation (see pics).
-I only accept Paypal, Square Cash App, Apple Pay, Venmo, and (Local Only) Cash.
-I am Paypal verified.
-Items ship out within 1-3 business days.
-All Items will be shipped by USPS (most Flat Rate w/ Delivery Confirmation) (CON48).
-I will NOT be shipping internationally.
-All prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
-Local Pickup available if you're in the Pittsburgh PA region.
-All orders must be paid in full before shipped out.
-NO threadcrapping or flaming, if you're unsatisfied with my prices or offers, PM me and we can negotiate something.
-If Interested in anything, or want to negotiate, PM me.
-Sold to first buyer who sends money first.
My Heatware (50-0-0): http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=25523
For Sale:
Item 1:
Late 2016 MacBook Pro - $1100 shipped
Specs (i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Radeon 460):
https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...late-2016-retina-display-touch-bar-specs.html
Condition: Used (no issues). Bought new from Apple at release. Keyboard has been replaced once under extended keyboard warranty for this model (scissor keys). See pictures for condition. Light wear on outer case. Only wear visible inside is with the screen off, you can see an extremely light imprint of the keys on the screen. Does not affect screen during operation (see pics).
Attachments
-
280.6 KB Views: 0
-
284.5 KB Views: 0
-
301.8 KB Views: 0
-
352.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited: