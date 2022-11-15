FS: Laptop With Great Specs. FREE Shipping!*

FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!
Updated listing with a laptop for sale!
AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU SOLD
Seasonic X-750 watt PSU SOLD
256GB SSD SATA III SOLD
i5 4670K SOLD
Zalman 320 cooler for CPU SOLD
ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA SOLD
G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) SOLD
Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.
Specs:
Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
14.1" Full HD (1920x1080) Display
Finger Print Scanner, Webcam, Built-in Mic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Micro SD Card Slot, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, USB-C, headphone input
The laptop comes with the following items:
Laptop (silver)
Laptop Charger
Mouse
Keyboard
Case
I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
Updated listing with a laptop for sale!
Gateway GWTN141-10 14.1" (512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 2.40GHz, 16GB RAM) $249
Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.
Specs:
Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
14.1" Full HD (1920x1080) Display
Finger Print Scanner, Webcam, Built-in Mic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Micro SD Card Slot, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, USB-C, headphone input
The laptop comes with the following items:
Laptop (silver)
Laptop Charger
Mouse
Keyboard
Case
I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
Attachments
Last edited: