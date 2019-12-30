FS: Lantronix Spider IPKVM $119

    slurm

    slurm [H]Lite

    Heatware under slurm (133-0-0), https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to
    I accept Paypal (F&F only) and Zelle
    All items are in good working condition from a non smoking, non pet home
    Not looking for any trades
    Will not hold items, first person to send payment gets it.

    Lantronix SecureLinx Spider SLS200 KVM over IP $119 shipped
    More info: https://www.lantronix.com/products/lantronix-spider/

    You can use the SpiderView windows application which doesn't require java: http://ltxfaq.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/1369

    SOLD
    jester666

    jester666 Limp Gawd

    cdoublejj

    cdoublejj Limp Gawd

    does the lantronix require java be installed on the connecting client?
     
    DouglasteR

    DouglasteR Limp Gawd

    This is the kind of device that makes me question my judgement.

    I don't really need it, but i NEED IT for reasons i can't enumerate.
     
