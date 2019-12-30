FS: Lantronix Spider IPKVM $119, 2x 128GB SSD $19

Heatware under slurm (133-0-0), https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to I accept Paypal (F&F only) and Zelle All items are in good working condition from a non smoking, non pet home Not looking for any trades Lantronix SecureLinx Spider SLS200 KVM over IP $119 shipped More info: https://www.lantronix.com/products/lantronix-spider/ Spoiler: IPKVM {} 2x ADATA SU800 128GB M.2 2280 SATA 3D NAND Internal SSD both for $19 shipped *pending* Two SSD's pulled from upgraded systems, Model ASU800NS38-128GT-C Spoiler: SSD {}