  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: LAMZU Thorn + 4k Dongle

D

discobiscuits

Limp Gawd
2FA Enabled
Joined
Feb 21, 2007
Messages
467
Selling a white LAMZU Thorn with a 4k dongle + cable included. Mouse is in excellent condition. Works flawlessly I've just switched to an ambidextrous mouse and no longer use/need it. Fresh pair of LAMZU skates were applied the day before boxing it up for selling.
  • Mouse
  • Travel pouch
  • 4k receiver + 1k receiver + USB adapter + Cable
$60 shipped CONUS
(PP F&F preferred; +$2 for G&S or other payment method)

https://lamzu.com/products/lamzu-thorn-gaming-mouse - Mouse
https://lamzu.com/products/lamzu-atlantis-4k-dongle?variant=41072447225890 - 4k Dongle

imgur gallery
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top