FS: LAMZU Thorn + 4k Dongle

discobiscuits
- Feb 21, 2007
- 467
Selling a white LAMZU Thorn with a 4k dongle + cable included. Mouse is in excellent condition. Works flawlessly I've just switched to an ambidextrous mouse and no longer use/need it. Fresh pair of LAMZU skates were applied the day before boxing it up for selling.
(PP F&F preferred; +$2 for G&S or other payment method)
https://lamzu.com/products/lamzu-thorn-gaming-mouse - Mouse
https://lamzu.com/products/lamzu-atlantis-4k-dongle?variant=41072447225890 - 4k Dongle
imgur gallery
- Mouse
- Travel pouch
- 4k receiver + 1k receiver + USB adapter + Cable
