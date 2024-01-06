FS: Lamzu Atlantis Mini Pro (Elegant blue)

Selling a Lamzu Atlantis Mini Pro Elegant Blue. This is the version that is compatible with the 4k polling rate wireless adapter (note: only 1k compatible wireless adapter is included.)

Mouse is in excellent condition but has a TTC Encoder issue. Sometimes when scrolling it will scroll in the opposite direction. Not a major issue unless you use mouse wheel direction input to bunny hop in-game (Quake, CS, Valorant bunny hopping for example.) Gentle scrolling seems to minimize this hinderance greatly but I'm an avid bhopper in the games I play so it's no optimal to use in my case. Let me know if you have any questions.

Product Link

If you're interested I can throw in an unused pair of Sapphire Skates with your order for $20 extra.

$65 shipped CONUS (or $85 w/ Sapphire Skates)
 

