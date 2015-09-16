FS: Lacie d2 Pro 20TB (Iron Wolf Pro)

Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!



Lacie 20TB d2 Professional (Seagate Ironwolf Pro Inside)





325.00 Shipped OBO

SSDS / HD

Synology HAS5300-8T Customer purchased for a hot spare and didn't notice the part number difference! Please verify compatibility as this is 3.5" SAS drive (most of our customers are SATA or 2.5" SAS servers) so hopefully this can find a home Box opened and never used.

150.00

OBO

Samsung SSD 960 EVO 500GB NVME

35.00 Shipped





NIB 2.5” Samsung EVO 870 250GB NIB 2.5” Samsung EVO 870 250GB 30.00 Shipped

Still in retail box picked it up on a recent microcenter run to upgrade a friends laptop and they decided they didn't want it. So here we are... I'm not making a city run for a bit.

Video Cards

Nvidia Quardo K620 2GB (Full height bracket) 25.00 Shipped

I'm thinking each 30.00+shipping (the heatsinks are heavy on these) I used to have plans for retro stuff but since I've cut down to just one laptop anything I find I'm trying to re-home.

Various DDR4 8 GB sticks. All pulled, tested, all that jazz. (20+ pieces) I'll update the list as I go. WIll update prices per group/stick but figure 10-15 each shipping discounts bulk etc will happen.











Full Desktops

Memory (more to come)

Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.

All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!

Power Supplies



Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!

Video Cards ( I detest ebay and know they are going for higher but I also like to think I'm not a satchel of richards so see below)

Also I know I may get swamped with messages so I will get back to everyone in order!

**sold** ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 12GB , pulled from my sons rig for an upgrade, good little form factor card. 300+ shipping OBO​

(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios cleaned , re-pasted when needed and thermal pads changed on some)

This list will take a little to update I had to purchase the lot to get a deal but I am having to test each one , flash to stock , stress test. All cards are ran through a gamut of test.

So far I have a few MSI that did not exactly fail but say they 90C but cool to the touch so they are being set aside. (Not all cards will have all the testing screenshots etc I haven't gotten that organized yet)

