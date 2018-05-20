FS: Koss Porta Pro, Samsung 128gb Micro SD, Logitech G603 (needs repair)

G

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
407
1. Used Koss Porta Pro X (Drop Edition - Black) - $28
2. Samsung 128 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card (MB-MC128GA) - $20
3. Logitech G603 with Faulty Scroll Wheel - FREE pay only shipping
  • Mouse in good condition other than scroll problem
  • Can potentially be fixed by opening the mouse and adding a shim. (common issue for G403, 603, and 703 mice)
  • Potential Scroll Wheel Fix
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/93789/to
 
Last edited:
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
394
