FS: Kono WhiteFox Keyboards, ITX Cases - PRICE DROPS

  1. SOLD! - 65% Whitefox Cherry MX WHITE Switches : Comes with Case and USB C Cable
  2. SOLD! - 65% Whitefox Cherry MX Red Switches : Comes with Case and USB Cable
  3. $50  Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh COPPER Switches: Comes with Original Box and USB Cable
  4.  $30 Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh White Switches: Comes with USB Cable ***Please note "2' "Caps Lock" and "Enter" Key switches do not work and need replacement. Also 3 Key caps are missing as seen in pic. Reduced Price.
  5. SOLD! - 65% NightFox Kailh Blue Switches. Comes with Case, USB C cable and extra keycaps

ITX CASES
  1. $150 Shipped- Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition
  2. SOLD! - Acat X1 White Ghost S1 Clone. Excellent condition and never built in. Looks exactly like the Ghost S1
  3. SOLD! - Silver Ghost S1 in Great Condition. Only thing missing is SSD tray.
  4. SOLD! - Acat S1 White ITX Case.
Power Supply

$75 Shipped - Corsair SFX Gold 600W - Come with Custom Sleeved Cables, 1 24Pin ATX connector, 1 PCIE, and 1 CPU 4X4. Custom lengths for the Ghost S1. Combine it with Pangea Ghost S1 case for $200 Shipped.

Shoot me some offers on anything listed!

Looking to trade anything above for a 24 port gigabit POE Switch


