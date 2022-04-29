FS: Kono WhiteFox Keyboards, ITX Cases - PRICE DROPS

yoyo0221
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2015
- Messages
- 526
Keyboards
ITX CASES
$75 Shipped - Corsair SFX Gold 600W - Come with Custom Sleeved Cables, 1 24Pin ATX connector, 1 PCIE, and 1 CPU 4X4. Custom lengths for the Ghost S1. Combine it with Pangea Ghost S1 case for $200 Shipped.
Shoot me some offers on anything listed!
Looking to trade anything above for a 24 port gigabit POE Switch
- SOLD! - 65% Whitefox Cherry MX WHITE Switches : Comes with Case and USB C Cable
- SOLD! - 65% Whitefox Cherry MX Red Switches : Comes with Case and USB Cable
- $50 Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh COPPER Switches: Comes with Original Box and USB Cable
- $30 Shipped - 65% Whitefox Kailh White Switches: Comes with USB Cable ***Please note "2' "Caps Lock" and "Enter" Key switches do not work and need replacement. Also 3 Key caps are missing as seen in pic. Reduced Price.
- SOLD! - 65% NightFox Kailh Blue Switches. Comes with Case, USB C cable and extra keycaps
ITX CASES
- $150 Shipped- Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition
- SOLD! - Acat X1 White Ghost S1 Clone. Excellent condition and never built in. Looks exactly like the Ghost S1
- SOLD! - Silver Ghost S1 in Great Condition. Only thing missing is SSD tray.
- SOLD! - Acat S1 White ITX Case.
