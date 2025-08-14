  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: KLIPSCH THE SEVENS AND SVS PB 2000 PRO SUB

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,625
This is for local pickup only. Worcester MA 01606. Both items are in mint condition with warranty left. Purchased new from bestbuy in Nov of 24. Selling klipsch the sevens monitors for $600 and the subwoofer for $600.

Both items have not one scratch. They are in like new condition. The sevens have their own dac in them. Hooking the sub and speakers up to a pc is awesome sauce sound. I babied these and they are a very good investment for audio.

Enjoy!
 
